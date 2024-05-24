Zimbabwean man arrested while trying to smuggle “significant quantity” of skin-lightening creams to South Africa

The Groblersbrug port of entry is between South Africa and Botswana on the Limpopo River.

The Lephalale Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has remanded 46-year-old Matthews Ncube in custody after he was arrested by police at the Groblersbrug port of entry for attempting to smuggle “a significant quantity” of illicit goods, including skin lightening creams into South Africa.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said Ncube appeared in court on Thursday.

“He was remanded in custody until June 6, for formal bail application. The suspect who is a foreign national from Zimbabwe was intercepted during a routine inspection at the border post,” said Ledwaba.

“The operation, led by vigilant officers stationed at Groblersbrug, took place on the evening of Tuesday, May 21. The officers conducted a thorough search of the suspect’s truck, which resulted in the discovery of multiple containers of illicit creams concealed within the cargo area.”

The contraband, valued at approximately R126,000 was immediately confiscated.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the creams were intended for illegal distribution within South Africa.

“The suspect is facing charges related to smuggling and contravention of customs regulations,” said Ledwaba.