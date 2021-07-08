Zimbabwean rugby referee Gandiwa to officiate in Rugby Africa Cup pool C matches in Uganda

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN rugby referee, Talent Gandiwa is off to Uganda where he will officiate at the Rugby Africa pool C tournament.

Algeria, Ghana and Uganda are the teams taking part in the tournament that is part of the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualification pathway. Three matches are lined up Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala, with Uganda squaring off against Ghana on 10 July. Algeria face Ghana on 14 July before the North Africans meet the home team four days later.

Gandiwa is not the only Zimbabwe match official involved in Rugby Africa Cup matches as female referee Precious Pazani is one of the referees in pool A which started on Saturday and ends on Sunday in Ivory Coast. Namibia, Ivory Coast and Madagascar are the countries that are in pool A.

Before heading off to West Africa, Pazani was also part of the match officials for the Barthes Trophy in Kenya. Zimbabwean, Mudiwa Mundawarara, the rugby Africa referees manager at both the Barthes Trophy and Rugby Africa Cup pool B matches taking place in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Gandiwa and Pazani are some of the finest rugby referees in Zimbabwe with the duo constantly getting Rugby Africa appointments over the years.

@Mdawini_29