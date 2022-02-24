Zimbabwean rugby referee Pazani for World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Chile

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN female rugby referee, Precious Pazani has been appointed to officiate at the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series to be played in Chile in August.

Pazani is the only match official from the African continent appointed for the tournament with others from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Fiji, Singapore and United States of America.

On Thursday, the Zimbabwe Rugby Union congratulated Pazani on her latest appointment.

“The Zimbabwe Rugby Union through the Zimbabwe Rugby Referees Society would like to congratulate Precious Pazani on her appointment as a Match Official for the Challenger Series that will be played in Chile in August of this year. Congratulations Precious. Continue to make Zimbabwe and Africa proud,’’ said the ZRU.

Last month, Pazani was appointed by World Rugby for the men’s Under-20 Six Nations Championship as part of their preparation for Rugby World Cup 2021, to be played this year due to Covid-19.

The men’s Under-20 Six Nations Championship runs from 4 February up to 20 March.

Pazani will team up with South African, Aimee Barrett-Theron as assistant referees with another South African, Adriaan Jacobs the referee when France square off with England at Stade Aime Gira in Perpignan in the final round of fixtures.

In announcing Pazani’s appointment for the Six Nations men’s Under-20, Rugby Africa described the Zimbabwean as a hard-working referee with a bright future. [email protected]_29