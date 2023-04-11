Zimbabwean swimmers fine tune ahead of SA Senior National Swimming Championships

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN swimmers have held their first training session in South Africa ahead of the start of the Senior National Swimming Championships in Gqeberha.

The championship is scheduled to start tomorrow and the 14-member team left the country yesterday for South Africa before they took to the pool earlier today to fine tune.

Olympian Donata Katai is the star attraction in the Zimbabwean team that is dominated by swimmers from Harare and Bulawayo. The swimmers who are looking at flying the Zimbabwean flag in Mzansi are under the stewardship of Masi Adi Takaedza and Swimming Zimbabwe chairperson, Zanele Nkomazana who will act as the manager.

The Senior Championship comes after the completion of the Junior Championships which Zimbabwe also participated in. Despite being short of medals, the Zimbabwean juniors produced good results which saw most of them set new personal best times.

Other swimmers also took part in the South Africa Regional Level 3 Championships which ended last week where most of those who took part managed to scoop medals.

