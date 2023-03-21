Zimbabwean Swimmers for SA Junior Nationals

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

SWIMMING Zimbabwe have announced the team that is representing the country at the 2023 South Africa Junior Nationals (SAJN) starting today till Saturday in Kings Park, Durban.

The team, for both male and females is dominated by swimmers from Harare and Bulawayo who have been doing well over the last two competitions that took place in Zimbabwe.

Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association (BASA) chairperson, Phawulani Ngwenya is the coach while the team manager is Stacy Bhana.

The 22-member team left Zimbabwe on Sunday for the championship. However, Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association’s Kwandokuhle Nkomazana could not travel due to injury after he hurt his hand.

Teams

Female: Olivia Arcosi (Bulawayo), Tafadzwa Chandiwana (Harare), Tanatswa Chandiwana (Harare), Tori Dawe (Harare), Alexis Johnsen (Harare), Mikayla Makwabarara (Harare), Charlotte Martell (Harare), Matida Musere (Harare), Taya Smyth (Harare), Anje Van As (Harare), Daniella Viki (Harare), Susie Worsfold (Harare).

Male: Sibusiso Fayayo (Bulawayo), Kyle Guta (Harare), Tawanda Jani (Bulawayo), Limbikani Kalipengule (Harare), Joshah Siwela (Bulawayo), Khaya Vimba (Bulawayo), Teak Watson (Matabeleland South). – @brandon_malvin