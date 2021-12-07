Zimbabwean swimmers put up stellar show at Ausc Region 5 Games in Lesotho

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN swimmers put up a stellar show at the African Union Sports Council (Ausc) Region 5 Games in Maseru, Lesotho where they picked up seven medals on Monday.

Paige VD Westhuizen won gold in the 100m freestyle, Donata Katai also secured a first place finish in the 50m butterfly. Chinyere Mgbemena was second in the 100m breaststroke, so did Riana Rollo in the 200m butterfly.

Zimbabwe won silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay, with the team made up of Jasper Mpofu, Jake Oostindien, Dylan Lee, Ryan Franceys. Gold went Zimbabwe’s way in the women 4x100m freestyle relay, the team members being Tanatsirwa Chitsurura, Riana Rollo, Timea Schultz, Paige VD Westhuizen.

The Zimbabweans also picked up silver in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay. Katai, Jake Oostindien, Ryan Franceys and Westhuizen made up the Zimbabwean team.

In tennis, Julie Tungamirai lost 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 to Moseme Kekeletso from Lesotho. Lyle Zaloumis won 6-1, 6-3 against Cossa Jose from Zambia. Benedict Badza triumphed 6-1, 6-0. He played Loago Saleshando from Botswana.

Gymnast, Mischeck Mbele was Zimbabwe’s first medalist at ongoing games when he won bronze over the weekend. The games are running until Sunday.

