Zimbabwean trio in Bangladesh Premier League T20

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THREE Zimbabwean cricketers, Sean Williams, Brendan Taylor as well as Sikandar Raza are part of the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20, which gets underway on Saturday.

Williams will be turning out for Rangpur Riders, Taylor is on the books o the Khulna Titans while Raza is with the Chittagong Vikings. The three are part of an array of international stars that will be on display from 5 January until the final on 8 February. Some of the high profile international stars are the Australian duo of Steve Smith, David Warner, South Africans AB de Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Englishmen Alex Hales, Ravinder Bopara as well as the Sri Lankan pair of Lasith Malinga and Thisara Perera.

Raza and Williams were part of the Tshwane Spartans for the inaugural edition of the Mzansi Super League, where another Zimbabwean, leg spinner Brandon Mavuta turned out for Durban Heat. Taylor also played in the T10 Cricket League in the United Arab Emirates where he turned out for the Maratha Arabians.

Williams’ Rangpur Riders will be in action in the opening match of the BPL T20 when they face Raza’s Chittagong Vikings on Saturday.

The trio’s participation in the BPL T20 will rule them out of Zimbabwe’s domestic season for a whole month. It is expected that the three will gain some valuable experience which they will use when India tour Zimbabwe in March.

@Mdawini_29