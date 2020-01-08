Zimbabwean umpire Chabi to officiate at ICC Under-19 World Cup in SA

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN cricket umpire, Iknow Chabi is one of the umpires who has been appointed to officiate at this month’s International Cricket Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Chabi is one of the sixteen umpires who announced by the ICC on Wednesday for the Under-19 World Cup, which runs from 17 January to 9 February.

The 35-year-old made his first-class breakthrough when he officiated in the Logan Cup during the 2016–17 Logan Cup and also officiated in the Pro50 Championship tournaments during the same season. On 4 July 2018, Chabi made his entry into the international arena when he stood in his first Twenty20 International between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare Sports Club.

He officiated in a One Day International for the first time almost a year later when he was one of umpires in the ODI clash between Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates at Harare Sports Club in April last year.

Chabi is following in the footsteps of his mentor, Langton Rusere who did duty at two Under-19 World Cups, in 2016 and 2018. At the 2018 tournament held in New Zealand, Rusere was appointed all the way up to the semifinals.

@Mdawini_29