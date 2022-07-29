Zimbabwean veteran defender Bhasera appointed SuperSport United captain

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN defender, Onismor Bhasera has been named as the new captain for South Africa’s DStv Premiership side SuperSport United.

Bhasera was named the Matsatsantsa a Pitori skipper by new SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt. The 36-year-old veteran Zimbabwe left-back takes over the team’s leadership from Ronwen Williams who has joined fellow Tshwane side Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bhasera joined SuperSport United from Bidvest Wits in 2016 and has played 156 matches for the club in all competitions.

Gavin Hunt was reported was quoted by South Africa leading football publication Soccer Laduma to have said: “Bash will be the captain this season. He has the experience, he is a great professional. He is a leader and I think he will take the role on. I think he will take this role well. It’s important for someone to come in and be verbal and keep standards as high as possible, which is not only on the field, but off the field. I am sure Bash will do well. He has my full support. I chose him. It was a democratic vote. It was me.”

Bhasera, according to the same publication remarked “It (being captain) is a big responsibility. SuperSport is a big club, but I’ve got to take it with both hands and I will obviously have to go out there and lead by example. I need to bring my A-game, so it’s going to be an interesting season.

“Ronwen served the club well and it’s a big loss, but it’s a big opportunity for someone else who is going to come in and fill those shoes. He (Williams) is gone, but that’s football. Players are always moving around. We wish him luck at his new club.”

While it is good news for Bhasera at SuperSport United, another Zimbabwean, winger Kudakwashe Mahachi recently had his contract not renewed at the club. Mahachi is in Zimbabwe where he is seeking to clear his name over allegations that he scalded his four year old with boiling water. He was first suspended by SuperSport United with the club urging the Warriors star to attend to his family matters before they announced that they were not renewing his contract when it expired at the end of last month.

SuperSport United finished eighth in last season’s DStv Premiership, but bigger things are expected from the club this time around with Hunt in charge and Bhasera as captain.

They will kick off their 2022/23 DStv Premiership campaign at home against Chippa United at Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium on Sunday 7 August.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29