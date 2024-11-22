Zimbabweans press for stiffer anti-drug abuse penalties

Zimbabweans believe arresting and imposing severe penalties on offenders is most widely seen as an effective strategy to curb drug and substance abuse, a new Afrobarometer survey indicates.

According to the survey, released by the Mass Public Opinion Institute of Zimbabwe on Thursday, an overwhelming majority of Zimbabweans say drug and substance abuse is widespread in their communities.

The study also revealed that, following the implementation of severe penalties, Zimbabweans believe the primary focus should be on educating citizens about the dangers of drug abuse and intensifying efforts to reduce drug peddling.

Most citizens, the survey found, say they trust schools and family members to play an effective role in combating drug abuse in Zimbabwe.

“Eight in 10 Zimbabweans (79%) report that drug and substance abuse is widespread in their communities, including a majority (56%) who consider it to be “very widespread” “Youth (82%) are more likely than older respondents (73%-78%) to identify drug abuse as a pervasive problem, while more educated respondents are 12-14 percentage points more likely than those with primary schooling or less to say the same (81%-83% vs. 69%),” read the survey.

Religious leaders and judges also receive a fair amount of trust, with 61% and 56% respectively. Interestingly, only half of the respondents expressed confidence in the police to tackle the problem effectively. The survey highlights that younger people are more likely to report drug abuse, with 82% of youth acknowledging the problem compared to 73% to 78% of older respondents.

Notably, the perception of drug abuse intensifies among those living in poverty, with 82% of poorer respondents recognizing the problem versus 76% of the better-off. The findings from the Afrobarometer survey paint a concerning picture of drug and substance abuse in Zimbabwe.

New Ziana