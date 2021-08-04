Zimbabwean hockey official Bennet to officiate in Tokyo Olympics men’s final

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN hockey official, Sarah Bennet has been appointed as a judge for the men’s hockey final between Australia and Belgium at the Tokyo Olympics at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Bennet’s duties, which she will be sharing with another female, Reyah Richardson of the Trinidad and Tobago will be administering and recording events from the game accurately and timely when the Australians and the Belgium go up for the men’s gold medal.

Belgium defeated India 5-2 in the semifinal while Australia saw off Germany 3-1 in the other last four encounter.

The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe on Wednesday congratulated Bennet for getting appointed to officiate in the men’s final at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Congratulations to Sarah Bennett on her appointment as a judge for the Men’s Gold Medal match at the Olympic Games: – Belgium vs Australia,’’ posted HAZ on Facebook.

Bennett, deputy head at Ariel School is one of the Zimbabwean technical officials on duty at the Tokyo Olympics.

Three Zimbabwean triathlon officials, David Ellis, Shaun Shelton and Catherine Caminade-Lavault Jennings were appointed by World Triathlon to be among the technical officials at the Olympics as well as Paralympics. They are all level two technical officials.

Bennet has also officiated in the final of the 2018 Women’s Indoor Hockey World Cup held in Berlin, Germany.

