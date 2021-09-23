Zimbabwe’s economic growth policies yielding results: ED

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that the government’s economic growth policies have started to yield positive results with the country’s economy now being ranked as one of the fastest growing economies.

The President was speaking during his keynote address at the official opening of the 61st edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

He reiterated the Second Republic’s commitment towards fully reviving the country’s economy towards Vision 2030.

“By adopting the Local content strategy and adapting to the various policy measures, you deserve due commendation. As a result, Zimbabwe has been declared one of the fastest growing economies in the region as well as one of the fastest movers on the World Bank Doing Business index.

“In addition we are pleased that, through our collective efforts, the growth projections for 2021 will surpass earlier economic targets. The success milestones demonstrate the convergence of the positive national sentiments and unity of purpose between the private sector, government and all the people of our great country,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the Second Republic will continue to guarantee a predictable policy environment where investors’ capital feels safe.

“My government is unwavering in its commitment to implement bold policies and programmes to project Zimbabwe as an attractive business and investment destination. The budget surplasses and contained inflation as a demonstration of fiscall discipline within government and indeed across the economy at large.

“The country’s foreign currency earnings, which have reached over US$5 billion, attest to the fact that our economy has attained a growth rate which was not imaginable, especially during a pandemic,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President said the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic had necessitated the need to reconfigure economies through innovation and building resilience.

“In this new normal, the private sector remains a vital cog in the development of viable industrial and commercial enterprises as well as to promoting overall economic growth. The demonstration of solidarity and cooperation must be consolidated for the realization of a shared prosperous future and sustainable socio-economic development

“My administration’s engagement and re-engagement drive remains a fundamental building block towards opening up of our economy, attracting investments, growing exports and penetrating global; markets,” he said.

This year’s trade showcase was held under strict Covid-19 guidelines after it was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

