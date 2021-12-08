Zimbabwe’s opponents at Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier Group B revealed

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been drawn to face Hong Kong, Jersey, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Uganda as well as the United States of America in next year’s International Cricket Council Men’s Twenty20 World Cup Global Qualifier Group B to be held in the Southern African country in July next year.

Group A is made up of Bahrain, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Nepal, Oman, Philippines and United Arab Emirates, with the matches to take place in Oman.

Zimbabwe, Nepal, Singapore and UAE gained direct entry into the qualifiers based on their Tyres ICC Men’s T20I team rankings, together with the bottom four teams from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The dates for the tournament in Zimbabwe are 8-18 July.

Four teams from the two global qualifiers will join hosts Australia and the 11 automatic qualifiers from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to make up the 16-team Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe were left out of the last T20 World Cup Qualifier held in the UAE after the country was suspended by the ICC. This came after the Sports and Recreation Commission suspended the elected ZC board. Zimbabwe were replaced by Nigeria who had finished third in the Africa Men’s Qualifier.

