Zimbabwe’s participation at Africa Cup of Nations under threat as Fifa give SRC ultimatum to lift suspension of Zifa board

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE face the prospect of not being able to participate in next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon should the Sports and Recreation Commission not reverse its decision to suspend the Zimbabwe Football Association board.

World football governing body Fifa, in communication sent to Zifa and copied to the Confederation of African Football dated on 21 December 2021 said the SRC has until 3 January to reverse the decision to suspend the Zifa board.

“We kindly ask you to inform the SRC that in the event its decision to suspend the Zifa executive committee members and to appoint a “restructuring committee” instead are not reversed before 3 January 2022 at the latest, we would have no other choice but to submit the present matter to the Bureau of Fifa for consideration and decision,’’ read part of the communication from Fifa.

Fifa expressed their commitment to investigating allegations raised by the SRC against Zifa as long as evidence is submitted to the world football governing body’s ethics department.

The Zimbabwe Warriors get into camp in Harare on Thursday to prepare for next month’s Afcon but those preparations could all be vain if Fifa decide to suspend Zimbabwe’s membership if they deem that the action taken by the SRC constitutes third party interference in the affairs of Zifa.-Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29