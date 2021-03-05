Zimbabwe’s participation in Fed Cup welcomed by local tennis community

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

THE decision by Tennis Zimbabwe to participate in the Fed Cup has been greeted with excitement by the tennis community, which lauded the move as critical in the development of the women’s game.

According to the 2021 TZ calendar, Zimbabwe will send a team to the females only Billie Jean King Cup event set for Lithuania in June.

Top female player, Valeria Bhunu (25) said she is thrilled by the decision by TZ as it will open up more opportunities for female players.

She said the move gives female players more reason to stay longer in the game as they get to represent their country in such an important tournament.

“It’s exciting news there is a team heading for the Fed Cup as it gives female players more matches to take part in. It gives players more options of setting targets and goals and for the rising female stars it gives them something to look forward to.

“I haven’t represented my country in a long time and this will give me chance to raise our flag high,” said Bhunu from her training base in South Africa.

Former player and tennis coach, Fadzai Mawisire said she believes the move will have a very positive impact on the local game for female players as it will encourage more girls to take up the sport of tennis.

“As a former female player and now coach I believe that this will help to increase participation in tennis which ultimately will help to increase and strengthen our base of female elite tennis players.

“Bringing Fed Cup Tennis back also gives our female elite players and coaches invaluable experience and exposure to International tennis and gives them an awareness of international standards and an opportunity to forge and cement relationships and collaborations,” she said.

Fradreck Chapepa, father to up and coming female stars, Kudzai and Kuzivaishe, said they had been advocating for Zimbabwe to take part in the Fed Cup saying the exposure and stage is invaluable for female players.

Group III of the Fed Cup will see 27 nations competing at the SEB Arena in Vilnius, Lithuania with Zimbabwe grouped with countries that include Algeria, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia Herzegovina, Botswana, Congo, Cyprus, Ghana, Iceland, Ireland, Kenya, Kosovo, Lithuania, Madagascar, Malta, Mauritius, Montenegro, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Rwanda, South Africa and Uganda.

Meanwhile Kudzai Chapepa clinched her third Gauteng Grand Prix Wilson Cup over the weekend in Pretoria beating South African, Madison Ann Edwards 6-4, 7-6.