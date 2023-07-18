Zimbabwe’s reengagement stance bearing fruit

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Second Republic’s Engagement and Re-Engagement drive continues to record remarkable milestones, as seen by President Mnangagwa’s attendance at the USA-Africa Business Summit, held in Gaborone, Botswana last week.

The Business Summit, which was held under the theme “Enhancing Africa’s Value in Global Value Chains” saw the President outlining Zimbabwe’s agricultural model and experience in climate-proofing agriculture which was well received.

The country, through the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) also successfully conduct an Invest in Zimbabwe Breakfast Meeting on the sidelines of the Summit, as part of the investment attraction agenda.

In a Post Cabinet Briefing, it was reported that Zimbabwe managed to open up to new investments during the summit.

“In particular, the Business Summit explored new and evolving opportunities to strengthen US-Africa trade and investment relationships. The Summit provided business opportunities for Zimbabwe. More importantly, the Summit focused on enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration between the USA and African countries in areas of mutual interest, including agribusiness, digital connectivity, health, sustainable energy, finance and infrastructure,” read the briefing.

Meanwhile, Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development in conjunction with the National Economic Consultative Forum will be hosting the 2nd Infrastructure Summit from 20 to 21 July, 2023, at the Elephant Hills Resort, in Victoria Falls.

“The Summit will be held under the theme “Accelerating Transport Infrastructure Projects Development in Zimbabwe: Towards World-Class Transport Networks by 2030”. Special attention will be given to the three modes of transport infrastructure in Zimbabwe, namely: road, rail and air,” further reads the briefing.

