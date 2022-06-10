Zimbabwe’s Vincent starts strongly at LIV Golf Invitational Series London

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

SOUTH AFRICAN and former Masters champion, Charl Schwartzel holds a one-shot lead over Hennie Du Plessis, with Zimbabwean, Scott Vincent two back in tied-third with Phachara Khongwatmai.

After months of speculation, the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event got underway this Friday amid confirmation from the PGA Tour that rebel players who participate in the breakaway series have been suspended with immediate effect. The stunning news further entrenched both sides in the battle that threatens to change the sport as we know it.

Phil Mickelson, former world No 1s Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood as well as Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are among the biggest names competing at Centurion Club in St Albans, with six-time major champion Mickelson ending his four-month break from golf following his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the breakaway spearheaded by Greg Norman.

On the course, the scoring was led by the former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Hennie du Plessis after opening rounds of 65 and 66 respectively. Mickelson and Johnson carded one-under rounds of 69.

Vincent, chasing a maiden DP World Tour title, mixed seven birdies with four bogey to post a -under 69 at Centurion Club, keeping the Zimbabwean in touch with early leaders Schwartzel and Du Plessis.

Vincent followed a par-par start with a bogie on the par 4 hole 3 before shooting birdie-birdie on the 4th and 5th before dropping two shots at the 6th and 7th holes to reach the turn in 35.

Vincent saw a birdie at the par-three 11th cancelled out when he bogeyed the next and went on to birdie the next four out of six holes to finish the round five-under 67.

The event features new competition rules and what tournament organisers say is an “exciting” new format. Centurion Club will host three days of play over 54 holes, rather than the traditional four-day tournament with 72 holes. There won’t be a cut, so the 48 players who start the week will play all three rounds, while there will also be a team competition in addition to the traditional individual competition.

This is the first of seven events on the LIV Golf tour, with each having a prize fund of $25m – every player in the field receives a cut, with a guaranteed $4m for the winner and $120,000 for last place. Of the $25m, $5m will be split between the top three teams. @RealSimbaJemwa