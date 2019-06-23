Zimbo bodies unclaimed in SA

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

POLICE in Mokopane area, Limpopo province in South Africa are seeking help in the identification of three accident victims believed to be Zimbabweans whose bodies are unclaimed at a local mortuary.

Mokopane police spokesperson Constable Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa said the trio passed on in an accident that occurred on 22 April. She said they were traveling in a BMW from Musina to Gauteng.

“According to the information, police received a report about a culpable homicide that occurred on 2019-04-22 at about 9pm along the N1 in the Mokopane Policing area.

“It is alleged the driver of a BMW Sedan which was travelling from North to South direction with six occupants inside, lost control and collided with a truck travelling from South to North direction. The truck driver was alone,” she said.

Const Ramakgoakgoa said during the accident, three people died on the scene, (two men and one woman) while the other two occupants were critically injured.

She said they were then taken to the nearest hospitals at Mokopane and Polokwane to receive medical attention.

“The truck driver was not injured. The three deceased are still unknown but it is believed that they might be Zimbabwean nationals and the cause of the accident is still being investigated by the police,” said Const Ramakgoakgoa.

She said efforts to locate the three deceased’s families have been fruitless.

Const Ramakgoakgoa said investigations were still underway adding that anyone with information that may assist to locate their families for identification, should contact Detective Sergeant Moshe Maubane on +2776 037 8145 or Mokopane Police Station at +2715 409 1400.