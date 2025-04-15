Zimborders calls for planned travelling during Easter

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimborders Consortium which transformed the Beitbridge border post at a cost of US$300 million on partnership with the Government has called on travellers to properly plan for their journeys and to make use of the correct terminals during the Easter holidays to avoid unnecessary delays while crossing the country’s busiest Port of Entry (PoE).

Already Zimbabwe and South Africa border authorities are implementing integrated plans to clear a surge in traffic during this week, which has already started building up on both sides of the border.

Soon after the border transformation traffic was permanently separated into cargo, buses, pedestrians and light vehicles (terminals) on the Zimbabwe side, while the South Africans are opening more service points to cater for customised traffic.

As part of the Government and Zimborders Consortium concession, the latter is managing the facility for a period of 17 and half years collecting its investment through border user fees.

After which the Government will take over the building under the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

Zimborders Consortium’s general manager Mr Nqobile Ncube said already transporters and travellers have started reaping the fruits of the project.

He said working with other Government agencies a final plan had been crafted and activated.

This includes the deployment of additional staffing, opening up of more service points, increased travel information dissemination, tightening security to flash out touts and irregular migrants at the port of entry and harmonising controls and operations amongst other strategies.

“You will note that the Easter and Festive season are some of the major peak periods at this border and hence all stakeholders have put plans in place to ensure that travellers enjoy the premium of passing through this facility,” said Mr Ncube.

He said Zimborders has created an information centre on their website www.zimborders.com where members of the public may access the general travel information about Beitbridge.

“Where possible travellers are advised to use the pre-clearance facilities or make use of the electronic tip system for those who wish to travel into Zimbabwe with foreign registered vehicles so as to expedite their time at the border,” he said.

“The pre-clearance systems involve declaring imports and paying duty and the necessary levies prior to one’s arrival at the desired port of entry, thus cutting physical border processes upon arrival.

“In addition, we encourage travellers to plan their journeys and stagger movement so that they don’t run into any congestion. They could possibly stagger movement and upon reaching the border we have marshals directing them to various terminals where they will get customised services depending on their needs”.