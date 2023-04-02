Zimpapers aids rural girls in Masvingo

George Maponga, Masvingo Bureau

THE country’s largest integrated media house, Zimpapers, and its partners have been hailed for positively impacting the lives of rural schoolgirls after donating sanitary wear for 400 primary and secondary school learners in Murinye communal lands, Masvingo.

Zimpapers and its partners Murambi East Villa, Spa and Yama Foundation last Wednesday donated sanitary wear, including reusable pads, to schoolgirls at Uzeze Primary and Daitai Secondary schools, as part of activities to mark Women’s Month.

Yama Foundation, led by its founder Ms Tarie Chirewa, joined the Zimpapers team — which was led by the firm’s public relations manager, Mrs Pauline Matanda, and The Herald managing editor Ruth Butaumocho — in handing over reusable pads at Daitai High School.

Mrs Matanda and Butaumocho also led the Zimpapers team in handing over sanitary wear at Uzeze Primary School, where nearly 100 girls approaching puberty got a year’s supply of pads. Speaking at Uzeze Primary School, Mrs Matanda said Zimpapers had engaged its partners as part of its social responsibility programme.

The handover coincided with the launch of the Zimpapers Junior Media Club at the school to promote a culture of reading in young learners, and hone the skills of future journalists.

“What is more inspiring is that we are doing it in a remote place like Uzeze, which shows Zimpapers’ commitment to bring on board everyone from the four corners of Zimbabwe to the sphere of development. We have started a new partnership with Uzeze that we hope will grow from strength to strength and we will surely be coming back here again,” said Mrs Matanda.

Butaumocho said she was heartened to be part of a drive to empower the girl child, especially at a time when the globe was celebrating Women’s Month.

“Issues to do with empowering the girl child are very close to my heart and I am happy that today we have come here to Uzeze with a programme to hand over sanitary wear to the girl child.

“All I want to say to the girl child is that the sky is the limit. Take your chances in life; you can achieve your dreams no matter the circumstances.’’

The teacher in charge of health at Uzeze, Mr Shadrach Gava, said: “This is a welcome development and we want to thank Zimpapers and its partners because some young girls here approach me to seek help to cope with their menstrual issues. Most lack resources to buy sanitary wear and use pieces of cloth.’’

Headman Mukamwi, Mr Bigboy Mutusva, hailed Zimpapers and its partners for their gesture.

“We are very grateful and hope this is the beginning of a long-lasting partnership that will change the lives of these children,’’ he said.

Speaking at Daitai, Ms Chirewa said her organisation was committed to creating new avenues for the girl child.

“Yama Foundation was driven by the need to create opportunities for the girl child to thrive. We also want to give girls a voice so that they can be able to come out in the open and talk about all issues that affect them,’’ she said.

The Sunday Mail Gender and Community Editor Fatima Bulla also took learners at the schools through their paces as she launched the Zimpapers Junior Media Club.