Zimpapers partners APO group in content sharing

Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S largest mass media publisher, Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) on Tuesday announced a content partnership with APO Group, the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, which will enable text, images, videos and soundbites distributed by APO Group to be published simultaneously across all of Zimpapers’ 15 news websites.

The agreement provides Zimpapers with free content from all over Africa. APO Group’s content feed includes news from more than 300 multinational companies operating in Africa, along with major international institutions, sporting organizations, and African governments.

For APO Group’s clients, this partnership represents a unique opportunity to get their news in front of the largest public audience in Zimbabwe.

For more than a century, Zimpapers has been the most prominent publisher of mass media in the country, tracing its origins back to 1891. Its suite of titles includes the two largest newspapers by circulation in Zimbabwe: The Herald in Harare, and The Chronicle in Bulawayo.

The Zimpapers name, and the publications in its portfolio, are instantly recognizable to people all over Zimbabwe. Zimpapers operates 15 major news outlets across the print, broadcast and online spectrum.

Originally founded as the African Press Organization in 2007, APO Group is renowned as a trusted, credible content partner by journalists across Africa and all over the world.

APO Group’s position as the leading press release distribution service in Africa affords content partners like Zimpapers unparalleled access – for free – to a large, diverse feed of news in text, image, video and audio format. It is exactly the same feed of content provided by APO Group to international partners such as Bloomberg Terminal and Thomson Reuters Eikon.

“We are delighted to be working with APO Group to bring a rich feed of quality news content to people all over Zimbabwe,” said Zimpapers Group Chief Executive Officer, Pikirayi Deketeke. “By securing free, simultaneous publication of this news on all of our websites, we are ensuring we will be among the first media to break some of the biggest stories in African business, news and sport.”

“Partnerships like this one with Zimpapers are mutually beneficial for organizations issuing press release content and for the African media and their respective audiences,” said APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard.

“The richness and diversity of our African news content feed is unrivalled, while Zimpapers is the undisputed leader when it comes to media in Zimbabwe, so our partnership provides a unique opportunity to deliver quality news to the Zimbabwean people.”