Zimpapers to build state-of-the-art newsroom, eyes African supremacy

Harare Bureau

Zimbabwe’s largest integrated media house, Zimpapers, says it is building one of the biggest newsrooms in Africa anchored on the digital-first strategy that will result in growth of both audience and revenue.

Zimpapers board chairperson, Mrs Doreen Sibanda, made the announcement, while addressing senior management yesterday at the group’s strategic planning workshop.

“The new newsroom that we are building is going to be one of the best on the African continent and you are going to be proud to be part of it. But there is no point in having a great newsroom if we are not going to experience growth in both our audiences and revenue.

“A big responsibility rests on the shoulders of our editors to create new digital-first content that will connect with audiences, both young and old,” said Mrs Sibanda.

She said the company had made significant progress in implementing its digital-first strategy which will be marked by innovation, growth, and unwavering commitment to excellence across its divisions. Zimpapers, said Mrs Sibanda, was transitioning from a print-first business to a digital-first business, in keeping with the change in consumption patterns of its audiences.

“Our audiences are digital-first and we are not quite there yet. We have no option, but to change and change quickly.

“As we plan for 2025, there must be a relentless focus on digital transformation, while continuing to respect the rich heritage of our print and broadcasting sectors.

“These traditional mediums still generate the bulk of our revenue and must not be neglected. I expect that you will still come up with strategies to serve those who are loyal to print. So, print and broadcasting must be respected and protected but digital must be the absolute priority,” said Mrs Sibanda.

“The focus on digital requires a new digital culture and mindset. Embracing new processes is not just a necessity, but a catalyst for our continued success.

“We must foster an environment where change is not feared, but welcomed, where innovation is not stifled, but encouraged. These kinds of changes cannot happen without physical changes in your workspaces.

“I am aware that most of you are confronted with new realities that are not easy to process in your minds. I encourage you to embrace the change, and endure the inconvenience you are experiencing as you move from your familiar workstations to new ones.”

She said the company’s commercial printing operations were making significant strides.

“The decision to consolidate all our printing operations under one printing hub is a wise one. Our printing hub capacitation efforts, including investments in new revenue-generating machines, are essential to expanding our capabilities and enhancing our service offerings.

“This strategic move will favourably position us in the commercial printing industry, driving new growth opportunities,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda said the imminent launch of the Typocrafters Book Shop and coffee corner at Herald House presents unique opportunities for book launches, and panel discussions on various literary themes involving authors, critics and media experts.

“These are things that I am very passionate about and I will make effort to be available for such activities.”

On the other hand, the Radio Broadcasting Division was experiencing both audience and revenue growth due to the compelling and appropriate content.

“I note, however, that despite the audience growth for Capitalk and Platinum FM, there is an urgent need to come up with strategies to ensure profitability and sustainability of these two stations.

“The coverage expansion projects for our national station Star FM, regional stations Diamond FM, and Platinum FM are designed to broaden our reach and deepen our connection with audiences,” she said.

“In this regard, I am aware that preparations are at advanced stages for the installation of transmitters at Denzva Mountain for Diamond FM to penetrate into the Rusape and Buhera areas and effectively cover the entire Manicaland Province.

“The same applies for Platinum FM at Ngezi Peak to cover the Ngezi Mine area stretching all the way to Kadoma, effectively covering the Mashonaland West Province. We need strategies to break the current ZBC national coverage and competitive edge by coming up with robust time-lined plans to ensure that Star FM gains equal or more coverage than Radio Zimbabwe.”

She also commended ZTN which she said had come of age to become Government’s preferred choice of live broadcasts.