Zimra appoint substantive commissioner general

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has announced the appointment of Ms Regina Chinamasa as its substantive commissioner general with effect from 1 September 2022.

Before her appointment to the new post, Ms Chinamasa was the commissioner revenue assurance and acting commissioner general since 1 February 2022.

In a statement Zimra said: “Zimra board wishes to announce the appointment of Regina Chinamasa as the substantive commissioner general of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority effective 1 September 2022.”

“Regina is a tax expert with over 28 years of diverse experience in the field of revenue mobilization customs, domestic taxes and enforcement of compliance of fiscal laws.

The revenue collector said during her time as commissioner revenue assurance, Ms Chinamasa is credited for introducing in Zimra processes that are plugging revenue leakages through innovative and modern investigative and compliance systems.

“She served in various leadership roles in the domestic taxes customs and revenue assurance division.”

Zimra said the board believes that under the leadership of Ms Chinamsa, the tax authority will scale to new heights while fulfilling its mandate of revenue collection and trade facilitation.

Zimra has been operating without a substantive commissioner general after the departure of Ms Faith Mazani in January last year who left the organisation to join the International Monetary Fund.

The revenue authority is mandated to collect revenue, facilitate trade and travel, advise Government on fiscal and economic matters and protect civil society.