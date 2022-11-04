Zimra on renewal of clearing agents’ licenses for 2023

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) says it is working on resolving challenges being faced by clearing agents to enable them to successfully lodge their electronic applications.

In a statement, Zimra said they had come up with interim measures to address the plight of agents failing to lodge applications for renewal due to system challenges.

“Zimra wishes to remind all registered customs clearing agents that the authority is aware of the challenges faced by some clearing agents regarding applications for the renewal of clearing agents’ licenses for the year 2023 during the renewal period that opened from 01 September 2022 to 31 October 2022,” reads the statement.

“The authority’s Information and Communication (ICT) Division is working flat out to resolve these challenges to enable the affected agents to successfully lodge their electronic applications.”

The revenue regulatory body revealed that the renewal window has since been extended to 30 November 2022 to enable all affected agents an opportunity to lodge their applications once the system challenges have been resolved.

The authority said beyond 31 December 2022, it has put in place arrangements to ensure that the affected agents will still be able to transact should the challenges remain unresolved.

“Please note that this consideration has been put in place to cater only for those agents that are currently failing to access the licensing platform due to the noted system challenges. Applications for clearing agents who failed to finalise outstanding issues not affected by any system challenge beyond 31 October 2022 will still be accepted for possible consideration of extension of the window on merit under a separate arrangement.”

In terms of the support team, the authority said the Agents Bond National Team members were available to assist all agents where they experience challenges during normal working hours.

Meanwhile, Zimra also reminded all airtime operators, spirit rebate users and excise manufacturers to stick to the returns and payment of duty due dates.

It said for airtime operators it was the 10th day of the month following the month to which the return relates.

The authority said spirit rebate users’ due date was the 14th day of the month following the month of removal from licensed premises, while for excise manufacturers it was the 20th day of the month following the month of removal from licensed premises.

In terms of outstanding returns and debts, Zimra said: “Clients who are in arrears with regards to excise returns and/or payments are required to settle the amounts forthwith. Zimra urges its valued clients to file their returns and pay taxes due on time and in full to avoid penalty, interest or possible suspension or cancellation of the licence.”