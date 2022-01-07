Zimra reverse appointment of Dr Mpofu

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has reversed the appointment of Dr Moris Mpofu as the taxing authority’s Acting Commissioner-General.

Dr Mpofu was recently appointed to the position following the retirement of acting head Mr Rameck Masaire who is set to leave at the end of this month.

In a statement on Friday, Zimra board vice-chairperson Mrs Josephine Matambo said Mr Masaire will continue to serve as Acting Commissioner General of the authority.

“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) wishes to inform stakeholders that the assumption of duty of Dr Moris B Mpofu as Acting Commissioner-General of the authority has been suspended.

“Accordingly, Mr Rameck Masaire will continue to serve as Acting Commissioner-General of the Authority,” said Mrs Matambo.

Prior to Dr Mpofu’s appointment, the revenue authority had announced the early retirement of Mr Masaire who was Acting Commissioner-General since February last year.

He tendered his retirement notice on 30 December 2021 and the retirement was with effect from 1 February 2022.

Mr Masaire re-joined Zimra to the position of Commissioner Domestic Taxes on 1 September 2018 coming from Ernst and Young.

He served in that role until 1 February 2021 when he was appointed Acting Commissioner-General, a role he has been executing until his retirement notice.