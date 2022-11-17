Zimra warns of anticipated delays at Plumtree Border Post

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has warned of anticipated delays at the Plumtree Border Post due to the installation of an automatic rapid high-speed boom barrier.

The installation commenced on Thursday (today) and is expected to go on for the next two weeks.

“The installation is expected to kick off this week and the construction works are likely to affect the border post’s traffic handling capacity and cause some delays in traffic movement. There will be staggered closure of both the East and West bound traffic lanes and subsequent reduction of working and parking space.

“The trading public is advised that the reduction in capacity may result in congestion and delays in the effective passage of traffic, both out and in-bound. The delays are projected to last for two weeks from the beginning of the project during which period the installation work is expected to be completed,” reads a statement from Zimra.

The authority said the project was necessary as it will go a long way in creating efficient and effective traffic management for all stakeholders.

“In the meantime, stakeholders are encouraged to engage the Authority through the available various communication channels should they encounter challenges during this period. Zimra remains committed to minimising delays that may be experienced,” said Zimra.