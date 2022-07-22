Zimsec announces exchange rate to be used for examination fee payments

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has announced the exchange rate that will be applicable in the payment of examination fees.

Last Tuesday, the government gazetted the exam registration fees where they revealed that despite being pegged in the United States Dollar, parents and guardians will be able to pay in the local currency at the prevailing interbank rate, as at 22 July (today).

In a notice, Zimsec on Friday announced that the exchanged rate that will be applicable will be ZWL$454.7758 to 1 USD.

“The exchange rate to be applied for ZWL payments will be ZWL$454.7758 to 1 USD. Payments must be made into the ZWL Accounts which ZIMSEC communicated to Centres. Foreign Currency Payments; United States Dollar and Rand payments will be accepted via direct deposits through Centres into the Accounts which ZIMSEC communicated to Centres.

“ZIMSEC continues to accept examination fees in the currency paid by the parent/guardian to centres as communicated earlier. Centres must, therefore, transmit examination fees in the currency which parents/guardians pay the fees,” reads the statement.

The gazetted figures will see Grade seven examinations- all subjects- public schools, local authority schools and not for profit Mission Schools, paying the equivalent of US$10 with the government portion being US$12, meaning private schools the examination fee will be pegged at US$22.

The Grade six fee for public schools, local authority schools and not for profit Mission Schools, will be pegged at US$5, the government subsidy US$6, this translating to US$11 for private schools.

For ordinary level, students at public schools, local authority schools and not for profit mission schools will pay, government subsidy US$24 and private schools, candidates will pay US$34 per subject.

Students sitting for their advanced level at public schools, local authority schools and not for profit mission schools will pay US$22 per subject, with the government subsidy being pegged at US$26 and private schools and candidates will pay US$48 per subject.