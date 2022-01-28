Zimsec dismisses Grade 7 results release rumours

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has dismissed as fake news reports that the Grade 7 results are out.

Social media has been awash with news that the Grade 7 results were released on Thursday, with various analysis of these results being proffered.

However, in a statement Zimsec clarified that the Grade 7 results are not yet out.

“The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council would like to inform the public that the WhatsApp messages circulating purporting that the Zimsec 2021 Grade 7 results have been released is fake news. The Grade 7 results are not yet out.

“Zimsec does not release results or publish any official communication on social media platforms but formally informs the nation through accredited media channels. Zimsec will announce the release of results in due course through an official press statement as is the norm,” reads the statement.