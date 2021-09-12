Zimsec exam registration opens

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has opened a special registration facility for the 2021 examination session to allow students who might have failed to meet the initial deadline to register.

During the extended period, which closes on 30 September, candidates will not be penalised for late registration. Registration for the November 2021 examinations ended on 2 July with late registration also coming to an end on 30 July. The June 2021 Zimsec public examinations for both Ordinary and Advanced Levels were suspended by Cabinet following disruptions caused by Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown.

This year’s learning was also affected by a prolonged lockdown which ate out the whole second term. Schools were only reopened this month with concerns that those writing public examinations will not have adequate time to cover syllabuses and prepare.

Last week Zimsec also indicated that the dates for examinations will be determined by the progress in learning.

In a statement, Zimsec said it has come up with the special registration facility mainly to cater for candidates who failed to register in the initial period.

“The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council would like to inform all its valued centre heads, candidates, parents and stakeholders that a special registration facility is being opened to accommodate candidates who failed to register during the registration period. All parents and candidates are advised to take advantage of this window to ensure that they have registered for the 2021 examination session and submitted any amendments where applicable,” reads the statement.

The examination body said the examination fees will remain unchanged and the late registration penalty will be waivered.

“The facility will accommodate, inter alia, candidates who failed to meet the initial deadline for registration for the 2021 session, candidates who wish to add or delete subjects from their initial registration, Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) candidates and correction of any registration errors by centres or candidates.

“Normal examination fees are applicable and all intending candidates are obliged to pay the required fees as indicated in the Zimsec Finance Circular number 1 of 2021, which is readily available at all examination centres. Late registration penalties have been waived during the special registration facility,” reads the statement.

According to the Zimsec Finance Circular number 1 of 2021 the Government is subsidising the 2021 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees by 55 percent for candidates in public schools, council-owned schools and not for profit mission schools.

secCandidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates, are required to pay the full amount of $1 648 per subject for Ordinary Level and $2 400 per subject for Advanced Level. Therefore, for public schools, council-owned schools and not for profit mission schools candidates at Ordinary Level are meant to pay $742 per subject while Advanced Level they are paying $1 080 per subject.