Zimsec June examination back • Registration in progress

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) says the June examinations are back and registration is underway.

The return of mid-year public examinations comes after they were put on hold two years ago as a Covid-19 containment measure in schools.

In an interview, Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini confirmed the return of the June examinations, with the authorities having finalised consultations to ascertain the value of recommencing the tests.

“Yes, the Zimsec June examinations are back, and registration is underway. The fees have not changed they remain the same as last year. Government is subsidising examination fees for all public schools while private schools remain unsubsidised,” she said.

Parents and guardians with learners in public schools are therefore expected to pay US$11, while private candidates and those in private schools will pay US$24 per subject for Ordinary level examination.

Those that are doing Advanced level in public schools are required to part with US$22 while private candidates and those in private schools will pay US$48 per subject.