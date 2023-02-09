Zimsec June examination back • Registration in progress

09 Feb, 2023 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimsec June examination back • Registration in progress

The Sunday News

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) says the June examinations are back and registration is underway.

The return of mid-year public examinations comes after they were put on hold two years ago as a Covid-19 containment measure in schools.

In an interview, Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini confirmed the return of the June examinations, with the authorities having finalised consultations to ascertain the value of recommencing the tests.

“Yes, the Zimsec June examinations are back, and registration is underway. The fees have not changed they remain the same as last year. Government is subsidising examination fees for all public schools while private schools remain unsubsidised,” she said.

Parents and guardians with learners in public schools are therefore expected to pay US$11, while private candidates and those in private schools will pay US$24 per subject for Ordinary level examination.

Those that are doing Advanced level in public schools are required to part with US$22 while private candidates and those in private schools will pay US$48 per subject.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting