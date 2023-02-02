Zinara increases toll gate fees

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has increased its toll gate charges in local currency with effect from Wednesday.

The foreign currency fee however, remains unchanged.

In a statement, Zinara said the new charges are in line with Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021.

The new fees will see light motor vehicles now paying at $1 600 up from $1 300 and mini-buses will be charged $2 400 up from $1 950.

Buses, haulage trucks and heavy vehicles will fork out $3 200, $4 000 and $8 000 respectively.

Residential discount is now pegged at $32 200 up from $26 000.