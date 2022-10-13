Zinara increases toll gate fees

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has increased its toll gate fees in local currency with effect from today (Thursday).

The foreign currency charges however remain unchanged.

In a statement, Zinara said the new charges are in line with Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021.

The new fees will see light motor vehicles now paying at $1 300 up from $1 100 and mini-buses will be charged $1 950 up from $1 650.

Buses, haulage trucks and heavy vehicles will fork out $2 600, $6 500 and $3 250 respectively.

Residential discount is now pegged at $26 000 up from $22 000.