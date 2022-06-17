ZINARA reviews toll gate fees

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (Zinara) has reportedly reviewed toll gate fees with effect from today (Friday) which will see motorists driving light vehicles paying ZWL$700 up from ZWL$520..

In a statement, Zinara revealed that the adjustments were in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021, which states that toll fees which are pegged in foreign currency are payable in local currency.

Minibuses will now be charged ZWL$1050 up from ZWL$780, with buses, heavy vehicles and haulage trucks now expected to pay ZWL$1 400, ZWL$1 750 and ZWL$3 500 respectively.

Toll fees in foreign currency remain unchanged.