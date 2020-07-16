SOUTH AFRICA’S diplomat Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19 the day she passed away.

The Mandela family confirmed this in an interview with the SABC on Wednesday evening, adding that she would be buried on Friday morning.

Zondwa Mandela, son of the former South African ambassador to Denmark, said she had tested positive for Covid-19 but it remained unclear if this was the cause of her death. The family are awaiting further autopsy results.

Zindzi passed away in the early hours of the morning in a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 59 on Monday. She was the youngest daughter of former South African president Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela. She was raised in Soweto and educated in SA and Swaziland.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that Mandla Mandela had penned a moving farewell to Zindzi.

“Death has snatched another member of our family too soon and left a gaping chasm of pain in the wake of her passing,” the Mvezo chief and ANC MP shared on Instagram.

“We shall always treasure fond memories of her as a feisty, fearless and proud freedom fighter in her own right.” -TimesLIVE