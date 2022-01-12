Zinwa targets prepaid water meters for small towns and growth points.

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) will soon begin rolling out prepaid water meters in small towns, growth points and rural service centers where it provides services.

The act comes after the successful piloting of the prepaid meters in Chivhu and Mvurwi since 2019.

Posting on their Twitter page, Zinwa said this exercise will allow clients to control their water use.

“Zinwa is rolling out prepaid water meters in small towns, growth points and rural services centers where it provides services. This will allow clients greater convenience and control over their water use. Clients will now be able to pay only for what they use,” said the national water authority.

The prepared water systems will give the citizens control over their water bills consumption patterns.

“The meters will help eliminate some of the challenges that have been existent between Zinwa and clients such as the use of estimates for billing,” said Zinwa.