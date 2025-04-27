ZITF 2025: A landmark success… Generates US$10 million worth of deals

President Mnangagwa and his Mozambican counterpart Daniel Chapo listen as an official from Sifela Brahman Cattle Breeders speaks during a tour of livestock exhibits before the official opening of the 65th edition of ZITF in Bulawayo on Friday. Also in the picture are ZITF Chair Mr Busisa Moyo (second from left), Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Ndlovu (second from right), and Bulawayo Agricultural Show Manager Mrs Natalie Aslam (far right). Picture: Eliah Saushoma

Nqobile Bhebhe, Zimpapers Business Hub

THE 65th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) ended in Bulawayo yesterday on a high note, generating business deals worth up to US$10 million and major trade agreements, an endorsement of Zimbabwe’s growing reputation as a regional hub for trade, innovation and industrialisation.

Held under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape,” this year’s ZITF not only drew record-breaking local and international participation but also reflected a shift towards tangible economic outcomes beyond traditional exhibitions. Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo officially opened the trade showcase last Friday. Addressing the media yesterday, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, said early survey results from exhibitors revealed substantial business activity during the five-day event.

“Based on responses that were received from the ongoing survey that we are undertaking through ZITF management, 6,3 percent of the respondents indicate that they clinched deals between US$5 million and US$10 million. Six percent of the deals were between US$1 million and 18,8 percent of the respondents recorded under US$1 000 deals,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu said around 20 percent of exhibitors signed significant memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and partnership agreements during the fair, with additional details expected as more reports come in. Among notable highlights, a Zimbabwean company sealed an agro-products import agreement with Belarus, while the ZITF Company finalised a term sheet for a US$12 million investment to develop a new retail shopping centre at the fairgrounds.

“One company has reported that they signed an agreement to import agro products from Belarus, and to cap it all, ZITF Company finalised a term sheet for US$12 million to construct a retail shopping centre,” said Minister Ndlovu.

The shopping centre project marks the first phase of an ambitious transformation masterplan to redevelop the ZITF grounds into the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES), a futuristic complex featuring a 5 000-seater convention centre and two hotels, aimed at repositioning Bulawayo as Zimbabwe’s premier exhibition and conferencing destination.

The transformation is guided by the ZITF Company’s “Visionary Masterplan,” unveiled in 2023, which outlines a long-term strategy to position Bulawayo as Zimbabwe’s premier destination for world-class exhibitions and conferencing.

Minister Ndlovu emphasised that ZITF is increasingly focused on tangible economic outcomes beyond mere exhibitions.

The expansion in international and local participation, the setting up of supplementary exhibition space due to high demand, and the vibrant atmosphere of economic engagement all signal a renewed investor confidence, he said. “The business of the day is about the deals clinched, partnerships formed, and going forward, we need to assess the impact of such deals. This will attract the private sector to exhibit,” he said.

This year’s fair witnessed a sharp increase in private sector participation, rising from 298 companies in 2024 to 368 in 2025, a clear indicator of renewed confidence in Zimbabwe’s business environment.

International participation also surged, with exhibitors from 30 countries compared to 21 last year.

The number of direct international exhibitors almost doubled, reaching 67, up from 35 in 2024. First-time exhibitors also rose dramatically, from 71 last year to 89 this year. Minister Ndlovu attributed the significant increase in international exhibitors to the success of ZITF’s outreach efforts.

ZITF Company’s aggressive regional marketing campaign, which included roadshows in Botswana, South Africa and Zambia, has been credited for boosting international participation. Beyond exhibitions and deal-making, ZITF 2025 provided platforms for critical policy discussions through a series of high-level conferences.

The inaugural Rural Industrialisation Indaba attracted 378 delegates and emphasised transforming rural areas into micro-industrial hubs to drive inclusive economic growth.

At the Zimbabwe-India Business Forum, participants celebrated India’s US$600 million investment portfolio in Zimbabwe, culminating in the signing of several new MoUs.

“Of particular note is the record number of first-time exhibitors, 89 in 2025 compared to 71 in 2024. This affirms the relevance of the ZITF in drawing new investment and business interest into Zimbabwe’s economy.”

Throughout the week-long event, several high-impact conferences and forums took place, providing platforms for stakeholders to debate policies, share ideas, and collectively shape Zimbabwe’s economic future.

Meanwhile, the Innovators’ Forum, attended by 130 participants, encouraged the translation of research into industrial applications, while the Research for Industrialisation Conference highlighted the importance of STEM-based innovation for national development.

As Southern Africa’s premier trade showcase, ZITF plays a critical role in supporting Zimbabwe’s industrialisation agenda, expanding market access, fostering investment linkages, and integrating local businesses into global value chains.

The platform’s success in attracting investment and promoting knowledge transfer is seen as crucial in boosting exports, driving innovation, and enhancing the competitiveness of Zimbabwean products and services.