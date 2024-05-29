ZITF honours Chinese embassy for highest indirect exhibitors

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company (ZITF) on Wednesday honoured the Chinese embassy for its substantial contribution to the 64th edition of the ZITF that was held last month which saw them having the highest number of individual (indirect) exhibitors.

Indirect exhibitors are individual exhibitors who exhibit under the banner of a country pavilion, holding company or partner organisation.

The company, represented by its board chairman Mr Busisa Moyo on Wednesday visited the Chinese embassy in Harare where he conveyed the company’s gratitude to the Economic and Commercial Counselor at the embassy.

“Today, the Chairman convened with Mr. Huang Minghai, the Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe, to convey gratitude for their substantial contribution to #ZITF2024. The China Pavilion boasted the highest number of individual (indirect) exhibitors,” posted ZITF on the social media platforms.

Close collaboration between the Government and the private sector, coupled with the positive impact of the engagement and re-engagement policy made the 64th edition of the ZITF a resounding success evidenced by the oversubscribed local and foreign exhibitor participation.

This year’s subscription registered a 35 percent increase in the number of exhibitors, totalling 766 up from 565 in 2023. The 766 exhibitors consisted of 471 direct exhibitors and 295 indirect exhibitors.

According to the ZITF Company, which organises the expo, 208 of the total exhibitors were new exhibitors, with 98 percent of these being foreign exhibitors.

The exhibition showcased a wide range of companies and organisations that focused on different aspects of innovation and growth.

The ZITF Company had to turn away nearly 80 businesses after running out of exhibition space, demonstrating the convening power of the country’s prime global expo, as small and big businesses jostled for market attention while showcasing their goods and services.

