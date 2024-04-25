ZITF official opening moved to Saturday

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The official opening of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) which was scheduled for Friday at 2pm has been rescheduled for Saturday at 10am.

President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya is expected to open the fair and will be in the country later than expected.

Chairman of ZITF Mr Busisa Moyo made the announcement.

“ZITF was expected to be officially opened on Fiday afternoon but due to unforseen circumstances of bad weather in parts of Africa, President Ruto of Kenya is unable to arrive at the expected time. This has pushed the official opening to Saturday at 10am,” he said.

Delegates are being advised to reschedule their travel and accommodation bookings accordingly.

@NyembeziMu