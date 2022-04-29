ZITF outstanding displays honoured

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

EXHIBITORS at the 2022 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) were on Friday honoured for displaying outstanding products and services at the country’s premier multi-sectoral trade showcase.

Guest of honour and ZITF patron, President Mnangagwa, presented trophies and shields to winners at the close of his official opening remarks.

The competition had 21 categories. In the energy category, Verify Engineering was named the winner.

Men Believed, a movement of empowered entrepreneurs who support the vision of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was named the winner in the first-time exhibitor category.

In the tourism and travel category, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) scooped the first prize.

The Ministry of Health and Childcare was named the winner in the medical and health-related category.

In the Information Communication Technology (ICT) category, NetOne emerged the winner.

The first prize in the civic participation category went to Bulawayo City Council while in the education and training category, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education was the winner.

The revolutionary party, Zanu-PF was named the winner in the Small to Medium Enterprises category.

National Foods Limited received the first prize in the agricultural and/or irrigation equipment category.

Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (ATZ) which was re-branded from the Forestry Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited was named the winner in the construction, building and hardware category.

In the furniture, home improvement and interior category, Treasure Products scooped the first prize.

Datlabs Pvt Ltd scooped the first prize in the chemicals, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics and toiletries category.

In the food category, National Foods Limited received its second award and was crowned the winner.

National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) was crowned the winner in the mining and engineering category.

In the packaging, plastics, stationery/ publishing and printing sector category Treasure Plastics scooped the first prize, bagging two awards.

In the motor trade category, the winner was the City Parking. Agricultural Rural Development Authority (ARDA) scooped the top prize in the business support and regulatory authorities while in the clothing footwear, textile and accessories category, the winner was Carousel is a division of The Edgars Group.

The Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs: Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) scooped the non-industrial/non-commercial display category award.

The first prize for the supreme Zimbabwean exhibit at ZITF 2022 went to the Econet Zimbabwe and the designer of the winning exhibit was Davies Events.

This year’s ZITF attracted 14 nations whose exhibitors also competed among themselves for the best foreign display, which went to Botswana Investment and Trade Centre.

The annual ZITF Innovators Forum ran a pitch competition for young creative minds to pitch their innovative ideas to solve business challenges.

The winning innovation was an application focused on solving supply chain linkages was Nerd IQ by Mr Tendai Gatawa.

Players in the Bulawayo Agricultural Show also had a competition for the best first time exhibitor where Zicorba emerged the winner.

The prize for the Best Agricultural Stand at the show went to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Resettlement.