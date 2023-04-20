ZITF preparations reach advanced stage

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Government has said preparations of the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) set to be held in Bulawayo next week have reached an advanced stage.

This year’s trade showcase is set to be held from 25 to 29 April under the theme “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said preparations for the fair have reached an advanced stage, with around 600 exhibitors already registered, compared to last year’s 471.

“As the Second Republic’s re-engagement and engagement policy continues to yield tremendous results in facilitating trade and investment, more than 100 participants have registered as first-time exhibitors, including the European Union.

“The foreign nations expected to exhibit include Botswana; Malawi; Mozambique; South Africa; Zambia; Angola; Kenya; Nigeria; Tanzania; Belarus; France; Germany; Iran; Italy; Japan; the Netherlands; Sweden; the United Arab Emirates; the United Kingdom; China; and the United States of America,” she said.

She said the main highlights of the fair will include the official opening of the fair on 28 April, while the exclusive business days will be from 25 to 27 April.

The Minister said the ZITF International Business Conference will be on 26 April, 2023 which is expected to be attended by over 600 delegates and will be officially opened by the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care’s keynote address at the Connect Africa Symposium will be on 27 April, 2023, while the ZITF Diplomats Forum which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade will host will be on 28 April and the ZITF 2023 Charity Golf Challenge at the Bulawayo Golf Club is slotted for on 27 April, as well as the ZNCC Business Luncheon on 28 April.

“The nation should therefore look forward to a resoundingly successful 2023 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.”