ZITF set for April

Mthabisi Tshuma, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has set April 26 to 30 as the dates for this year’s trade showcase.

The international exhibition will be held under the theme “Rethink, Reimagine, Re-invent Value Chains for Economic Development”.

In a statement, ZITF Company Board chairman Mr Busisa Moyo said President Mnangagwa has given greenlight for the trade showcase to go ahead.

“The ZITF Company Board and Management wishes to officially inform all stakeholders that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, has approved the hosting of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair from 26-30 April 2022. The international, multi-sectoral exhibition will be held under the theme, “Rethink, Reimagine, Re-invent Value Chains for Economic Development”

“The theme locates ZITF as the nerve centre for driving adaptability, agility and resilience. It highlights the need for disruptive thinking enabling economic players to identify future disruptors, craft and implement change strategies as the environment and needs of the business/economy change,” said Mr Moyo.

Mr Moyo said during the last two years, supply chains, which lacked global resilience, broke down in the face of multi-country disruptions owing largely to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“National lockdowns, travel restrictions and labour market shifts slowed and even temporarily stopped the flow of raw materials and finished goods, disrupting manufacturing as a result. More often than not, the pandemic accelerated and magnified problems that existed in supply chains by exposing previously unseen vulnerabilities,” said Mr Moyo.

He said ZITF 2022 will therefore focus on the need for strategic transformation in the configuration and operation of local value chains and regional value chains (RVCs).

“By leveraging networking opportunities at the tradeshow and interacting with new ways of doing business, participants can reimagine their business models and reconfigure their supply chains to become more flexible, agile and resilient.

“The ZITF 2022 theme is also in line with the National Development Strategy NDS 1, which seeks to create new and accelerate the domestication of existing value chains by promoting diversification and competitiveness,” said Mr Moyo.

He encouraged ZITF 2022 exhibitors to bring forth their best innovations that reflect their capabilities to formulate innovative home-grown solutions that match global standards.

“Exhibition bookings are now open and the response to the sales and marketing efforts has been very positive.

“Based on the success and learnings of last year’s show, the ZITF Company wishes to assure its various stakeholders of its commitment to ensuring that all reasonable steps will be taken to promote and maintain safe and healthy conditions for participants.

“We will continue to work with local and national health authorities to format the show in a manner that complies with health and safety regulations and minimises exposure risk to Covid-19. We wish to take this opportunity to thank our exhibitors, service providers and various stakeholders whose support has been unwavering, even in adverse circumstances.

Because of this support, ZITF 2022 promises to deliver on its promise as a demonstrative theatre for Zimbabwean businesses offering investment prospects, learning content and consultative opportunities that are imperative to the national development agenda," said Mr Moyo.