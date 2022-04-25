ZMC in accreditation blitz in Byo

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Media Commission has announced that it will be embarking on an accreditation exercise targeting all journalists in Bulawayo and surrounding areas.

Early this month the government gazetted the new accreditation fees for journalists with local journalists working for local media houses being set at US$20 for first time applicants, US$15 for renewal of accreditation and US$10 for replacement of lost card.

Local journalists working for foreign media houses are being charged US$50 application fee and US$150 for either accreditation or renewal of accreditation.

In a statement ZMC revealed that it will be closing its offices in Harare during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, with all its personnel descending on the Trade showcase where they will embark on the accreditation exercise.

“The Commission will be exhibiting at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) where it will undertake the accreditation of all media practitioners from Bulawayo and its surrounding areas at its stand which will be in Hall 4.

“Media practitioners in Bulawayo and the surrounding areas, as well as any other interested stakeholders, are urged to take advantage of the ZITF to get their accreditation,” reads the statement.