ZNCC calls for rethinking of trade facilitation in Zimbabwe

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter
THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) has called for the country to adopt a comprehensive strategy to effectively combat illicit trade and corruption.
This strategy should prioritise policy reforms, technological advancements, and enhanced enforcement mechanisms.
Just like any other country on the globe, illicit trade and corruption are said to have far-reaching consequences for Zimbabwe’s economy.
In its latest monthly update, the business lobby group said rethinking trade facilitation was critical through strategies for combating illicit trade and corruption.
“First, simplifying trade regulations and reducing red tape will limit opportunities for corruption while making it easier for businesses to comply with trade laws. Transparency measures, such as publishing real-time trade statistics and customs procedures, can further reduce corrupt practices,” said ZNCC.
“Aligning trade policies with regional agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will also promote legal trade and discourage smuggling.”