ZNCC calls for rethinking of trade facilitation in Zimbabwe

08 Apr, 2025 - 14:04 0 Views
0 Comments
ZNCC calls for rethinking of trade facilitation in Zimbabwe Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) has called for the country to adopt a comprehensive strategy to effectively combat illicit trade and corruption.

This strategy should prioritise policy reforms, technological advancements, and enhanced enforcement mechanisms.

Just like any other country on the globe, illicit trade and corruption are said to have far-reaching consequences for Zimbabwe’s economy.

In its latest monthly update, the business lobby group said rethinking trade facilitation was critical through strategies for combating illicit trade and corruption.

Related Stories:

“First, simplifying trade regulations and reducing red tape will limit opportunities for corruption while making it easier for businesses to comply with trade laws. Transparency measures, such as publishing real-time trade statistics and customs procedures, can further reduce corrupt practices,” said ZNCC.

“Aligning trade policies with regional agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will also promote legal trade and discourage smuggling.”

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting