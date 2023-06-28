ZNCC congress kicks off in Victoria Falls

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) annual congress has started in Victoria Falls with a high-level panel of speakers drawn from various local and international business sectors.

The event will run until Friday under the theme: “Transforming economic realities in market opportunities.”

Today’s discussions focused on balancing incentives for both domestic investment and foreign direct investment.

Panelists called for stability as the greatest inducement for investment in the country.

Other sessions will focus on driving Zimbabwe’s momentum towards achieving the transformative aspirations of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030.

The African Continental Free Trade Area agenda will also be part of the discussions as well as tackling currency and energy challenges.

Victoria Falls Acting Mayor, Councillor Tonderai Mutasa in his welcome remarks said the city is pleased to host business gurus, ministers from different parts of Africa at the conference.

“We welcome you all to this majestic city of Victoria Falls. It is with great honour to be graced by business fundis, ministers and ministry Representatives and representatives of government from different parts of Africa. I cannot reemphasize the importance of your presence as the city is still recovering from the shocks of Covid 19. Every part of the Tourism sector in this city needs your support. I would also like to urge you to partake in at least one activity and take away memories with you. The city has so much to offer and I assure you no one will be left behind when it comes what you can do,” he said.