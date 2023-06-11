ZPC Hwange voltage too much for Adachi

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Adachi FC 0-1 ZPC Hwange FC

ADACHI FC coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube left Luveve Stadium seething with anger after watching his side fall to ZPC Hwange in a Zifa Southern Region Division One encounter yesterday.

ZPC Hwange scored the only goal of the game in the 65th minute through Fortune Nkomazana. It was enough to seal the three points for the visitors. Perhaps “Beefy” had every reason to be angry.

His side was awarded a penalty in the 20th minute after Kudakwashe Sithole was adjudged to have fouled Tawanda Zinaka inside the box. However, centre man Saidi Phiri overturned his decision, after consulting his assistant Khulani Gumbo.

Sithole fractured his leg in the collision and had to be rushed to the hospital. A private car had to be used to transport the player as no ambulance was on sight.

The Adachi FC technical team and players protested against Phiri’s second call, and the game endured a 20- minute stoppage.

At the end of the game, Adachi players and their coach confronted the referee and his assistants as they felt aggrieved by the officiating of the day. Ncube was not a happy man after the game.

“I still suspect their goal was offiside but we have to take the defeat and move on. We are under pressure but we will bounce back. We have to also look at what we are doing wrong administratively because we are expecting results from these boys but we are being robbed at home,” said Ncube.

His opposite number Njabulo Dube was happy to have collected three points.

“It was a good game.

We did expect it to be a tough game but we are happy to collect the three points. We are not certain as yet what the injury to our player is but we will be going to the hospital and check on the player,” said Dube.

— @innocentskizoe.