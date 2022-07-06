ZPC starts receiving components for Deka upgrade project

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has started receiving various components for the Deka upgrade project, which is funded through a US$48.1 million Line of Credit (LOC) extended by the India government to the Government of Zimbabwe.

The Deka project officially commenced on 1 October 2021 and is expected to be completed by 31 March 2023.

In a statement, ZPC revealed that the first batch of 3 555 mild steel pipes which is currently being offloaded at the Beira port in Mozambique is expected to arrive in the country on Friday, while the first consignment of 30 trucks carrying the pipes to Hwange will be cleared at Forbes Border Post this week.

“This is another achievement which is expected to contribute immensely to the key aspirations of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030, which is targeted to immensely contribute in achieving energy self-sufficiency.

“To date, a total of US$13.7 million has been invested in procuring local goods and services such as surveys, general civil works, inland transportation, pipe laying and jointing, and pipe hydro testing and commissioning, thus, enormously contributing towards socio-economic development,” reads the statement.

ZPC further noted that the project is being implemented in parallel to the Hwange Unit 7 and 8 Expansion project, to augment supply of water at Hwange Power Station with the coming on board of the two new units which will add 600MW to the national grid.

“As part of our Corporate Social Investment initiatives, we are cognisant of the need for access to water in the communities that we operate and to this end, there will be several water outlets along the pipeline for the provision of this basic need.

“Furthermore, we have a deliberate local empowerment strategy where the locals have been given first priority and employed for this and several ongoing projects to ensure that no-one and no place is left behind,” said the power utility.

The project scope includes the construction of a new 42 kilometre, 960 milimetre diameter pipeline from Deka High Lift pump station to Hwange Power Station; complete with independent cathodic protection, supply of spare pumps and motors, supply of spares for Deka Low lift and High Lift pump stations, new supervisory control and data acquisition system and field instruments, refurbishment of ZINWA Water Treatment Plant in Hwange, and provision of three tap off points for supply of raw water to the Deka community.