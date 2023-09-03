ZPCS hosts its 8th edition sports gala

Amanda Mlevu and Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporters

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) hosted its annual sports gala at Ntabazinduna Prisons Training School yesterday.

Recruits, staff and inmates gathered to compete for honors in various sporting disciples.

These were soccer, chess, volleyball, netball and tug-of-war which was added last year.

The gala was running under the theme, “Enhancing physical and psychological well-being through Sports,” to ensure that mental and social wellbeing is also well taken care of.

The guest speaker, Assistant Commissioner Doreen Shoko said physical and mental health are component pillars of a balanced and fulfilling life.

“Engaging in regular extra-curricular activities vitally important for improving cognitive and physical health functioning, in the same vain sports undeniably provides us with the perfect avenue to exercise and challenge our bodies, strengthening our muscles, improving cardio vascular health and enhancing overall fitness level,” said Shoko.

The sports gala was introduced in 2013 with netball and soccer as the only events, but more disciplines like chess and tug-of-war were added last year.

The Deputy Commandant Ntabazinduna Prisons Training School, William Nhirah said it’s important for people to gather and celebrate sports as it enhances physical health.

“It is indeed quite exciting for us all to have gathered here today as a way of acknowledging and celebrating the importance and power of sports in promoting not only our physical health but also our mental well-being,” Comm Nhirah.

“Such hard work and demonstrated passion to execute this mission is greatly commendable and we are immensely grateful for such commitment towards enhancing physical and psychological well-being of our officers through sports.”

In an interview Commissioner Shoko said they are going continue providing the sports gala as it is part of the curricullum and the sports are good for the participant’s well-being.

“We are going to continue with such sports galas as they are part of their school curriculum, basically it helps them mentally and physically. We are done with events this year we are just only waiting for the pass out parade” said Comm Shoko