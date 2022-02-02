ZPCS transforms rehabilitation programmes

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has deviced rehabilitation programmes that are meant to help inmates identify their hidden talents and develop them during their stay in prison.

In a statement, ZPCS said their aim was to ensure that the rehabilitation programme comes in handy once the inmates were released from prison, rather than returning to a life of crime.

“ZPCS helps inmates to identify hidden talents and nature during one’s tenure of imprisonment, upon release, the offender can start earning a living using the talent natured in prison,” reads part of the statement.

The prisons authority further gave an example of a budding poet who came to Kadoma Prison only to discover his poetic prowess after he was incarcerated.

“Please note that the skills obtained or discovered by the inmates while in prison will go a long way in assisting that inmate after release as they will use their acquired skill to make a leaving,” said ZPCS.