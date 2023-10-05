ZRP and ZERA confiscates banned light bulbs

Natasha Sipindiye, Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recently arrested vendors, retailers, manufacturers and distributors that were in possession and offering for sell banned inefficient lighting products.

According to ZRP and the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA), officials were confiscating the 18.35Mega Watts capacity of banned lighting products, arrested and fined 1 660 vendors, retailers, manufacturers, and distributers that were in possession and offering for sell banned inefficient lighting products.

The ZRP and ZERA intensified the fight against inefficient lighting products and banned lighting bulbs in the country and assured the public of readiness to ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.

The ban on the importation and trading and use of inefficient lighting was effected in April 2017 whilst the usage of the same was prohibited in September 2018, through Statutory Instrument 21 of 2017 as amended.

The ban was necessitated by the need to curb on the wastage of electricity through inefficient lighting systems, thereby reducing the artificial demand and electricity importation bill.