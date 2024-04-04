ZRP bust mbanje smuggling racket

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Police have intercepted a contraband of mbanje (dagga) and illegal cough syrup that was being smuggled into the country via the Beitbridge Border Post.

The value of the illicit drugs which were being shipped to Bulawayo is yet to be ascertained.

A source close to the investigations said the South Africa-registered vehicle was intercepted on Tuesday after being detected to be carrying 28kg of mbanje.

Realising he had been busted, the car driver disappeared from the border.

The official said following further searches, they discovered another consignment of mbanje packed in small sachets and cartons of Benlyn cough syrup that was hidden in a false compartment of the trailer.

The Acting police officer commanding Beitbridge district Superintendent Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident but could not give further details.

“We cannot share more details at this moment. The case is still under investigation,” he said.

During his recent visit to Beitbridge, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the government was concerned with the rampant drugs and substance abuse in the country, adding that it had since started taking corrective measures.

The Vice President added that if left unattended, the drug and substance abuse will cause untold damage to lives and livelihoods of young people of Zimbabwe.

The government has since set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee to formulate strategies and coordinate responses to the issue of drug and substance abuse in the country.

